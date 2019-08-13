She was presented with a Certificate of Recognition for her work during the 2018 to 2019 school year, based on the recognition received by the National School of Public Relations Association in several different categories.

The Public Information Officer for the Ascension Parish School District, Jackie Tisdell, was honored during the school board meeting August 6.

She was presented with a Certificate of Recognition for her work during the 2018 to 2019 school year, based on the recognition received by the National School of Public Relations Association in several different categories.

"In this day and age, information is one of the most critical things that we can give people," said Superintendent David Alexander.

Their office received an award of merit in the video category, and two honorable mentions in the social media and annual report categories. The award of merit is the highest possible honor earned this year, said Alexander.

The video Tisdell spearheaded was titled "Essentials of Academic Excellence," highlighting the importance of services for students outside the classroom.

Alexander also highlighted the weekly social media campaign which spotlights Ascension Parish employees and the services they provide everyday.

Tisdell stressed the importance of those who worked alongside her throughout the year. "It's really a huge team effort," said Tisdell.

"The hardest part about my job is not having enough hours in the day to be able to communicate all the awesome things happening in our schools," said Tisdell.

Teachers throughout the parish returned to school last week, in anticipation of classes starting on August 8.