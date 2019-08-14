A man from Fort Polk has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot three people at a bar in New Llano early Sunday morning.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning shots fired at The Venue, a bar located in the area of Billy Goat Hill.

VPSO Deputies, New Llano Police Officers and Leesville Police Officers responded to the scene and took control.

During the course of the investigation, witnesses identified Andrez Shamad Jones as the shooter. Witnesses told authorities that the incident began with a disturbance that started in the bar.

The chaos would soon spill out of the bar, and witnesses said that Jones went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm.

Witnesses stated that all attempts to restrain Jones failed because Jones began shooting in an erratic and reckless manner.

Jones allegedly fired at least six rounds into a crowd of people, injuring three. The crowd soon fled the area with several shoes and other being left behind.

One victim was shot in the calf, and the other two victims told authorities that they were both shots in the ankles. The victims were treated for their injuries at a local medical facility.

A 9mm handgun was found and taken into evidence.

Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated second-degree battery with a firearm and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Bond has not been set and Jones remains in the VPSO jail.