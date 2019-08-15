Ascension Christian junior quarterback Zach Diez is one of the players to watch this season.

The high-school football season is close. You can almost taste it.

In just two more weeks, teams throughout the parish will be playing in their jamboree games. The week after that, they'll officially kick off the regular season.

The 2018 season was a good one for the parish. Five of the six teams reached the playoffs. East Ascension made it to the state quarterfinals, and Ascension Catholic finished as Division-IV runner-up.

It should be another great year for parish football as the many standouts return from last season.

Here is one of the parish football players to watch in 2019:

Zach Diez (Ascension Christian)

In 2018, Ascension Christian suffered through their first losing season in four years, but it certainly wasn't because of their starting quarterback. Zach Diez put up monster numbers. The sophomore threw for 3,067 yards and 30 touchdowns. That yardage total set a new single-season school record, and the 30 touchdowns were good enough to tie another school record.

