UPDATED 6:06 p.m.: LSU reports that they are returning to normal operations.

LSU posted on Facebook near 3 p.m.:

"LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor LSU.edu for further information."

Coates is currently evacuated. Police are searching the campus. No one has been found.

Coates Hall is a large building that houses different styled classrooms located near the Student Union.

More will be revealed.