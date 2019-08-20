About 20 families are helped in one month through the Hands of Jesus Food Pantry, according to a volunteer, Karleen Kastner.

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge donated 1,500 dollars toward the Ascension Catholic Church food pantry. Their donation will impact many families in need throughout the area.

As part of their regular donations, this step toward improving the lives of others is regular business for the Elks Lodge. With many programs coming up in the future, Lee Melancon, the Exalted Ruler of the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge emphasized that the true mission of the Elks Lodge is helping the community.

About 20 families are helped in one month through the Hands of Jesus Food Pantry, according to a volunteer, Karleen Kastner. "I feel like it's my mission to give back to people and to help people that are less fortunate, and who are struggling," Kastner said.

The process begins with a phone call to the church, where community members seeking assistance are screened. "If they're eligible we allow them to come into the food pantry. And they have a choice of, oh I would guess maybe 75 food items to select from, and we try to accommodate them," Kastner said.

The Hands of Jesus Food Pantry has been helping families in Ascension Parish for several years. And the Elks Lodge was happy to contribute. The statewide Elks Lodge program offers grants specifically geared toward this type of cause.

"We were really pleased to give it to Ascension Catholic today," Melancon said.