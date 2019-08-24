A routine traffic stop in Rosepine on Friday led to the arrest of four adults on drug-related charges.

Adults arrested were Jonathan Wesley Sarr, 18, of Welsh, LA. Jordan Gist, 19, of Jennings, LA, Cainen Leger, 22, of Welsh, LA and Emmalee Mills, 20, of Leesville, LA after Rosepine Police Department Officers Joey Slaughter and Robert Green found sixty-nine ounces of Ecstasy, three bags of Marijuana, one bag of heroin, one bag of crystal meth, thirty-two Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia during the stop.

At the time of this report, it is unclear if a juvenile who was in the vehicle was arrested as well.