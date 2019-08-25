A hunter’s safety course will be held in the Evans community on September 9, 10 and 11 in the Evans High School cafeteria from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On September 11 participants will meet behind the Congregational Methodist Church, in front of the school, at 5:00 p.m. to complete the shooting part of the course, then return to class at 6:00 p.m. to take the final tests.

The course is limited to fifty participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants must be ten years of age or older and do not need to be a student at Evans High School.

For more information or to pre-register by September 6, please contact Tasha Simmons at (337) 378-2405.