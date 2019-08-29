United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Marvin Ray Loucious, 54, of Many, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 23 to 147 months in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote. Loucious pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug

trafficking crime on February 19, 2019.

Law enforcement agents observed Loucious selling 5 grams of methamphetamine on July 20, 2018, and 6 grams on July 23, 2018, from his home.

Agents executed a search warrant at his home on August 10, 2018, and found 160 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and approximately 100 glass smoking pipes.

Agents also recovered 55 firearms, with the following five weapons being in close proximity to the methamphetamine: a Glock 32, .357-caliber SIG handgun, a Ruger P90, .45-caliber ACP handgun, a Taurus, TCP, .380-caliber handgun, a Davis Industries, Model DM-22, .22- caliber, two-shot derringer handgun, and a Century Arms, Catamount Fury, 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun.

The DEA and the Tri-Parish Drug Task Force (DeSoto, Sabine and Red River parishes)

conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy and Tiffany E. Fields prosecuted the case.