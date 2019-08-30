Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Candidates Forum

There will be a candidates' forum for candidates for Parish President and for Parish Council District 2 on Saturday, September 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pelican Point Golf Club, in the upstairs meeting room. The Parish President candidates will answer pre-selected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 5 p.m. All four president candidates: Clint Cointment, Ricky Diggs, Murphy Painter, and Rick Webre will be present. The Parish Council District 2 candidates will answer pre-selected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 6 p.m. Both candidates: Bill Dawson and Joel Robert, will be present. The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome.

ACA Candidates Forums

Ascension Council on Aging, Inc. is holding a candidates' forum at the Gonzales Senior Center, 526 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales, LA on September 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All candidates for Parish President, Parish Council, Sheriff, State Senate District 2, State Representative-58 & 88 District and Parish Council have been invited to speak to senior citizens and hand out campaign literature. Ascension Council on Aging, Inc. is holding a candidates' forum at the Donaldsonville Senior Center, 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville, LA on September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. All candidates for Parish President, Parish Council, Sheriff, State Senate District 2, State Representative-58 & 88 District and Parish Council have been invited to speak to senior citizens and hand out campaign literature.

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Young at Heart Senior Expo

The Ascension Council on Aging, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and Friends of Ascension present Young at Heart Senior Health and Wellness Expo on Friday August 30 from 8-11 a.m. at Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Come for Free helath screenings, demonstrations, fun activities, valuable health information, and door prizes. Sponsored by BCBSLA, UMRH, and PeoplesHealth.

Explore the Pour

The River Region Art Association is offering a "pour class" with Nathalie during the month of August. No artistic ability is needed for these interesting classes, just the desire to create with your favorite colors. Classes will be held August 10, 24, and September 14 at the Depot Gallery. Time is 2 to 3 p.m. All ages can participate and children under 10 must have an accompanying adult. Nathalie says to bring 4 new 2oz. bottles of acrylic craft paint. One must be white paint, 3 will be your favorite colors. Fee is $30 per class. Each class will be a little different so register for one or for all of the classes. Explore the Pour with teacher and others at the Depot Gallery. Call Depot Art Gallery, located at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C in Gonzales, 225-644-8496.

Anything Outdoors Fall Fest

The Anything Outdoors Helping Kids Third Annual Fall Fest will be held Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the KC Hall on Black Bayou Road. It will feature a jambalaya cookoff, bands, auctions, and kids events. Call 504-782-0705 for sponsorship info.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Training

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will hold a Wildlife Rehabilitation Basic Skills Class on Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the NPS Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, Acadian Cultural Center in Lafayette at 501 Fisher Road in the theater. Registration will occur Aug. 1-Sept. 1 and the class will be limited to 150 participants. For more information, contact LDWF permits coordinator Melissa Collins at 225-763-8584 or at mcollins@wlf.la.gov . Anyone interested in pursuing an LDWF wildlife rehabilitation license should contact Collins.

Plants for Birds Sale Event

On Sunday, September 22 from 1 – 5 p.m. the Baton Rouge Audubon Society is offering a Plants for Birds Sale and Event at White Oak Estate and Gardens located at 17660 George O’Neal Rd. in Baton Rouge. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about and purchase beautiful native plants that help shelter and feed the many birds that spend at least part of each year in Louisiana. Bird experts will also be on hand sharing information about what plantings will attract the birds you would like to see in your own yard. Admission is free. There will be four lectures, tabling by several groups including Audubon Louisiana, and complimentary refreshments provided by the event host, Chef John Folse. To pre-register visit BRAudubon.org. For more information call 225-768-0820.

Marcus Jones 5k

Enter the 23rd annual Marcus Jones/100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 5k Fun/Run Walk for Scholarships, Sat Aug 31 at 8 a.m. You can download a race form: http://www.kbze.com/2019a.html The race winds itself through historic Morgan City, much of which has been seen recently worldwide on the Travel Channel's Ghost of Morgan City series. The first male and female to cross the finish line wins $300.00 each. The race's namesake is Marcus Jones, 74, an avid runner who continues the sport daily. He will be present and participate in the race on Aug 31. (Marcus Jones is pictured, with the information about this event.) The race is a benefit for the scholarship fund of 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish. For more information on the race or the organization, please call Clarence Robinson Jr, 100 Black Men of St. Mary President, at 985-255-9775.

Babin Bridge Replacement

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that Babin Road north of Gonzales will close beginning Friday, August 23 to replace the bridge over Bayou Narcisse. Traffic should detour on KC Road to the west or US 61 to the east. Even though Babin Road is a Parish road, the bridge is being replaced by DOTD through a federal off-system bridge program. The closure is expected to last 90 days.

Chapter 1449 Food Drive

Gonzales AARP Chapter 1449 "To serve and not to be served" is hosting a food drive on September 11 at Walmart located at 308 N. Airline Highway in Gonzales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please support this worthy cause by donating non-perishable food items to benefit Saint Theresa's Food Pantry. The AARP Foundation believes no one of any age should go hungry. Visit www.aarp.org/hunger. Email randbwells@cox.net for more info.

Republican Gubernatorial Forum

The two Republican Gubernatorial frontrunners, Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman, Eddie Rispone will face off in a Forum from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. (6-7 p.m. – Meet & Greet– 7 p.m.- Forum.) Daniel Erspamer, CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a think tank and the leading voice for free markets in Louisiana, will serve as Moderator. The event, which features complimentary refreshments and a silent auction, is free and open to the public and guests are welcome. Due to the limited seating, reservations are required. RSVP: 1rsperdue@gmail.com.