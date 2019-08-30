The DeRidder Lions Club lived up to its motto “we serve” on Wednesday. They made a large

donation to the Louisiana Lions Camp.

DeRidder Lions Club President Avon Knowlton presented Louisiana Lions Camp Director Ray

Cecil with a check for $7,500 to help make sure the camp can continue its work with disabled

children.

The camp is a nonprofit residential summer camp for the youth of Louisiana with special needs

and has been in operation since 1961.

Located North of Leesville, the camp has seen generations of campers come to have

summertime fun.

The camp costs nothing for the children to attend as they are sponsored by their local Lions

Club. Campers from all around the state to attend one of the eight, week-long, sessions held

every year.

Lions Camp Director Ray Cecil was the special guest at this week's meeting of the DeRidder

Lions Club. He has been with the camp for over 32 years.

Cecil thanked the DeRidder Lions Club for their tireless work and support over the years. The donation was made from the money raised during the DeRidder Lions Clubs annual Robbie L. Beane Memorial Golf Tournament.