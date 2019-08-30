Kathy Bourgeois will engage the class in several types of prints: gel prints, stamps, collagraph, using ordinary Styrofoam, and linoleum prints.

Sign up now to make prints at the Depot Art Gallery. Classes will be held Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. The dates are September 9, 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, and 14.

The tuition fee is $100 dollars, paid to River Region Art Association, plus a $15 dollar supply fee that may be paid to the teacher at the first class.

Register early for the class. It is promised that you are going to have a wonderful experience! The registration form can be found on the website: www.riverregionartassociation.org.

Call the Depot Art Gallery for more information 225-644-8496. Class is held at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, LA. Hours are Wed.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sun. Noon to 4 p.m. Or email rraa@riverregionartassociation.org.

Contributed by River Region Art Association