WWE Smackdown visited Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 27 and a large crowd came out to support their real-life super heroes at the Raising Cane's River Center.

The event was a true crowd-pleaser. At one point during a match between Ali and Buddy Murphy the crowd began chanting, "This is awesome! This is awesome! This is Awesome!"

The WWE, headquartered in Stamford, Conn. appeared to be in great shape in their 67 years in the business of making people "ooooohh," and "aahhhh."

These days, costumes light up and look more spectacular than ever before. Shine is in.

The crowd is still the mixed bag it has always been. Parents and children of all ages, college students, and grown men and women are still avid fans. And they are still yelling "WOOOOOO," every time Ric Flair appears on the enormous screen over the the wrestlers' entryway to the ring.

Between matches, montaged videos of remarkable events in wrestling history as well as advertisements for action figures and the latest 2K video game are played on-screen.

Other clips shown on-screen included a documentary featuring past wrestling-great André the Giant and the normal video clips that keep the narrative going forward for the matches.

One of the currently featured events is a King-of-the-Ring bracketed tournament. It is still in the first round. Additionally, Baton Rouge fans witnessed the current WWE Women's Champion Bayley defend her belt against Lacey Evans, a former Marine. Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte Flair watched the match just outside the ring, almost taunting Bayley.

Another featured event came about when Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura snuck up on "The Miz," who was delivering a crowd-pleasing monologue (reminiscent of Roddy Piper). Nakamura beat him unconscious with the help of Sami Zayn.

Lastly, in a match that featured a ton of shenanigans like multiple barricade and table drops, former University of Iowa football player and USA Powerlifting Champion Big E took on long-time WWE staple Randy Orton.

Orton pinned Big E but not without the help of sneaky tag-team The Revival or "Top Guys" who showed up at just the right time to overwhelm Big E.

This probably won't bode well for The Revival, since crowd favorite WWE Champ Kofi Kingston and Big E like to tag team as well. "The New Day" tends to humiliate the latest WWE antagonists.

And the world of professional wresting lives on.

For our full photo gallery of Smackdown in Baton Rouge, La., click here.