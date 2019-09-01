District Attorney James Lestage has announced that no charges will arise from the shooting

death of Gary Clark.

Officers with the BPSO/DPD Joint Narcotics Task Force went to arrest Clark for an outstanding

warrant, but the scene turned deadly when Clark pointed a handgun at the officers.

The following is an excerpt from the District Attorney’s recent report on the incident that took

place back in February:

“On February 27, 2019, Officer Michelle Campbell with the DeRidder City Police Department

was working a possible theft case at 1009 Texas Street in DeRidder.

During the investigation, she learned that Gary Clark was at 1010 Oak Park Road and that there

was a felony arrest warrant outstanding for him. Officer Campbell reported the information.

Detective Kristopher Pruett, Detective Daniel Rick and Detective Gene Clark of the

Beauregard/DeRidder Joint Narcotics Task Force arrived on the scene, along with Deputy

Charles McKinney, to serve the warrant. During the service of the warrant, Gary Clark

confronted the officers with a handgun and refused orders to drop the weapon. He was initially

shot in the wrist by Detective Pruett and tased by Deputy McKinney.

Gary Clark dropped the weapon after the taser and initial shot. He fell to the ground, grabbed the

weapon again in his left hand, transferred it to his right hand and began to raise it. Detectives

Pruett, Rick and Clark then discharged their weapons which resulted in the death of Gary Clark.”