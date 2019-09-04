BASF awarded five local high school students $1,000 scholarships to River Parishes Community College (RPCC) for use toward any technical degree or skill certification offered by the school. The five students participated in BASF's TECH Academy (news release) earlier this summer, which is an annual week-long program hosted at RPCC encouraging students to learn more about technical and craft careers. Pictured left to right are Michael DiCarlo Jr. of St. Amant High School, Mason Elmore of St. Amant High School, Courtney Washington of Donaldsonville High School, and Malik Winey of St. Amant High School. Not pictured is Eli Sonnier of East Ascension High School.