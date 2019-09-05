"We're very excited. We know that learning starts here for years to come," Babin said. "We look to the future with confidence, optimism, and gratitude to be able to serve Class of 2034 and beyond."

Ascension Parish Public schools held ribbon cutting ceremonies in Donaldsonville, August 27. The first ceremony was held at Lowery Elementary and Lowery Middle School. Shortly following that, they celebrated the renovation and expansion of Ascension Parish's Head Start.

Previously, Lowery Elementary and Lowery Middle School shared an entrance. This forced anyone visiting Lowery Elementary to enter through the middle school first. The renovations created a 5,250 square foot office space and entrance for Lowery Elementary.

Lowery Middle School also received new additions. The campus now has a 10,105 square foot classroom wing specifically for sixth graders transitioning into the school.

The expansion on Head Start provided several new features to the school. This includes spaces like a full-serving kitchen, dining hall, and more classrooms. The Principal for Head Start, Martha Babin said this ceremony marks the beginning of many generations of students.

"We're very excited. We know that learning starts here for years to come," Babin said. "We look to the future with confidence, optimism, and gratitude to be able to serve Class of 2034 and beyond."

These expansions on schools and student opportunities are a result of the $120 million-dollar construction bond passed by voters in 2016. Needless to say, Ascension Public Schools has been busy preparing students for the future.

"This will be the fifth ribbon that we've cut in eight days," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.