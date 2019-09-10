Nearly 800 individuals ranging from business owners to government officials have completed Leadership since its inception.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 25th Leadership Ascension Class at Parc 73 in Prairieville. This year's class consists of 32 outstanding individuals.

Leadership Ascension, like similar programs nationwide, is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders. Recognized and emerging leaders in the community are selected to represent the diverse demographic of the Ascension Parish Community based on an application outlining each candidate's work experience, education, and community involvement.

The 10-month Leadership Program, facilitated by Chamber VP of Operations Liz Laurent, strives to develop practical leadership skills while promoting personal growth. Sessions are held each month and cover topics including diversity, conflict resolution, project management, social concerns, healthcare, law enforcement, and government.

The program begins with a team-building opening retreat and ends with a two-day closing retreat where the students review the sessions and present class projects that are developed throughout the year.

Nearly 800 individuals ranging from business owners to government officials have completed Leadership since its inception.

Many of these leaders participate on the chamber's Leadership Committee, Leadership Alumni Committee, and Leadership Ascension Foundation that assist in planning, recruiting, and steering this renowned program.

To learn more about Leadership Ascension, visit www.ascensionchamber.com or call 225-647-7487.

This year's participants include:

Liz Laurent, Ascension Chamber of Commerce

Josh Rhodes, BASF

Sarah Brown, Ascension Credit Union

Kerr Wall, BASF

Tiffany Robinson, BASF

Tony Tureau, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly Koehl, GSA Consulting Engineers

Craig Caroll, Garcia Roofing & Sheet Metal

Ingrid Williams, Domain Architecture

Vere O’Kelley, EATEL

Lynn Hathaway, Ascension Parish School Board

John Streva, GraceHebert Architects

Melissa Bourgeois, Bourgeois PT and Sport Rehab

Kent Landacre, Neighbors Federal Credit Union

Ryan Houston, Mary Bird Perkins

Cassidy McFarland, Neighbors Federal Credit Union

Stacey Stephens, Law Office of Marvin Gros

Mark Vincent, Rebel Graphix

Barker Dirmann, Ascension Chamber of Commerce

Julie Knight, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

Sinead Holleran, Methanex

Kayla Oubre, R.J. Daigle & Sons Contractors, Inc.

Renee Zimmerman, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

LaTonya Prejean, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Robicheaux, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court

Toni Dantonio, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension

Janet McCrory, City of Gonzales

Matt Faubion, Shell Chemical

LeJaune George, Sr.

Candace Melancon, Ochsner Health Systems

Morgan Nicolich, Shell

Kishan Shah, Bourgeois PT and Sports Rehab

Rebecca Mouk, Ascension Roofing & Fabrication

Payne Trichell, Pelican State Credit Union.

Contributed by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce