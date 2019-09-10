The Louisiana Sports Writers Association has released its high-school football polls for week one, and two Ascension Parish squads are ranked in their respective top 10.

In Class 5A, East Ascension was ranked sixth in last week's preseason poll. However, with their huge week-one win over two-time defending champion Zachary, the Spartans swapped spots with the Broncos.

East Ascension jumped up to No. 5, while Zachary dropped to sixth.

Ranked ahead of the Spartans are John Curtis at No. 1, West Monroe at No. 2, Catholic at No. 3 and Archbishop Rummel at No. 4.

This week, East Ascension will face yet another top-10 Class 5A squad as they go on the road to face 10th-ranked Haughton. Haughton is coming off of a 46-7 victory over Red River.

In Class 1A, Ascension Catholic was ranked sixth in the preseason poll. The Bulldogs dominated in week one, going on the road and cruising past Class 2A's St. Thomas Aquinas, 28-7.

Still, even with the blowout victory, Ascension Catholic dropped a spot in the week-one rankings, falling to seventh.

Southern Lab holds the top stop in Class 1A. Ranked behind them are: Oak Grove, Vermillion Catholic, Country Day, Haynesville and Calvary Baptist.

This week, the Bulldogs will play in their home opener against Riverside Academy. Riverside dropped a 43-31 contest to 5A's Thiboadaux last Friday.

Riverside is making the transition this season from Class 2A to 1A.