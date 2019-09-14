The Beauregard Museum and the City of DeRidder will host “Coffee with the Curator,” a fall history speaker series, on the second Thursday of each month from October-December, at 2 p.m. at the Beauregard Museum in downtown DeRidder.

A special Christmas event will close out the series at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder.

The series is free, yet donations will be accepted for Beauregard Museum projects.

Here is a look at the schedule:

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Beauregard Museum

Adley Cormier, author of “Lost Lake Charles,” will give a presentation on Southwest Louisiana history and show archival photography of “forgotten” Lake Charles. He will also share some history on Gerstner Field, a World War I airfield south of Lake Charles.

2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Beauregard Museum

Everett Lueck, a geologist and railroad historian from Spring, Texas, will share some Louisiana railroad history. Lueck, the director of railroad operations at the Southern Forest Heritage Museum in Long Leaf, will also share some history of the museum and its latest projects.

2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Beauregard Museum

Rickey Robertson will speak on the Louisiana Maneuvers and military bases in Louisiana during World War II. Robertson, a retired Louisiana State Trooper, is one of the historical researchers and writers for Stephen F. Austin State University. He is also one of the few Peason Ridge Heritage Family members and has a private collection of Louisiana military memorabilia.

10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at the War Memorial Civic Center

“Christmas with the Curator” — We’ll be entertained by Lake Charles harpist Jane Clark and will enjoy “Christmas Around The World.”

For more information, call the Beauregard Museum at 337-463-8148 or e-mail eweston@cityofderidder.org.