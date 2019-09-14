September is Suicide Awareness Month, and many schools and active groups use the month as an opportunity to educate students and parents on how to help someone with suicidal behavior.

One local student told the Beauregard Daily News about a personal experience he had with a friend who once had attempted suicide.

Wesley Schuetz was checking Snapchat one night earlier this year when he noticed a friend of his making alarming posts on the social media site.

Schuetz immediately took action and showed the images to his mother urging her to call the police. The police were called and were able to make contact with the teenager who made the post.

“My friend was posting on his Snapchat story, and it was obvious that he was going through some serious struggles in his life,” Schuetz said “I recognized the signs of suicide almost immediately. He was losing hope that life was worth living.

“I noticed that he was posting more and more things that showed that he was struggling with depression. I knew it was serious when he began to tell me how he planned to end his life. I immediately told my parents and we called the police.”

The teenager initially assured police officers that he was fine. However, after the officers had left the teenager sent Schuetz a message telling him that he was going to end his own life by overdosing on pills. Schuetz immediately called 911 and first responders were able to save the teenagers life.

Schuetz told the Beauregard Daily News that it’s his hope that people learn to recognize the signs of suicidal behavior and not to look the other way.

“It should be common decency to help those in need,” he said. “If you see something, say something.”

His mother, Sandy Schuetz, expressed her pride in her son and hopes he can be a good example for others to follow.

“Kids are going through a lot these days. Social media makes it harder for parents to know what’s going on with their kids,” she said. “I hope Wesley’s story can spread awareness about something that is affecting far too many kids today.”

For more information on suicide prevention log on to the National Association for Mental Illness website at www.nami.org. If someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts they should call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.