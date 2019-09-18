Special features of the Tour will be a raffle and a special membership offer to those who join the Society on the Tour. They will be members for the balance of 2019 through December 2020. In addition, at the Werline’s home on Rue Concord young koi will be for sale, and a real live mermaid will be cavorting in the swimming pool!

After a hiatus of several years, the Deep South Koi and Pond Society is once again sponsoring a Fall Tour of Members’ Ponds. Scheduled for Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m, the Tour is free and open to the public.

A total of eight ponds - located in Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, and Prairieville - will be on the Tour. No two ponds are alike, and pond owners will be on hand to discuss pond and fish keeping and answer visitors’ questions about this popular and delightful hobby. Society members enjoy educating one another and sharing information about ponds, water features, fish, pond supplies and equipment, and pond water quality. Some ponds will have only koi fish, while others will have both koi and goldfish, as well as scavenger fish and others. Water lilies will also show off their blooms in many colors. Plants that thrive in and around ponds will also be featured.

Special features of the Tour will be a raffle and a special membership offer to those who join the Society on the Tour. They will be members for the balance of 2019 through December 2020. In addition, at the Werline’s home on Rue Concord young koi will be for sale, and a real live mermaid will be cavorting in the swimming pool!

For more information call 225-383-3554 and leave a message for a return call. Or visit the Society’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/DeepSouthKoiandPondSociety.

Ponds on Tour:

--Bob & Sue Elliott 7006 Dianthus Dr., Baton Rouge

--Danna Spayde - 1574 Goldenrod Ave., Baton Rouge

--Alan Jennings & Hartwell Harris - 5411 S. Afton Pkwy., Baton Rouge

--Mike & Cathy Christensen - 9260 Samoa Ave., Baton Rouge

--Alice & Buzz Werline - 11562 Rue Concord, Baton Rouge

--Joann & Ron Smith - 36428 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs

--Gerald & Janis Bonds - 7335 Ruston Dr., Baker

--Kathie & Roger Dietrich - 18481 Manchac Lake Rd., Prairieville

Contributed by the Deep South Koi and Pond Society