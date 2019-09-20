Students on the high honor roll (3.86 to 3.9 grade point average) and the honor roll of excellence (4.0 and above) were honored during the program. Also, subject award winners were recognized as part of the presentation.

Ascension Catholic High School recognized 47 students for their successes in the classroom during the annual academic banquet Wednesday night at Palazzo Bernardo.

As part of an annual tradition, four memorial scholarships were awarded by the families of Shawn E. Guillot, Robert P. Lemann Sr., Mark Sotile Sr., and Larry Allen.

Juniors Miranda Landry and Brennan Simoneaux received the Shawn E. Guillot Memorial Scholarship from Don and Peggy Guillot. Senior Ashlyn Leonard accepted the Robert P. Lemann Sr. Memorial Scholarship from Matthew and Robert Lemann Jr. Senior Sam Mire received the Mark Sotile Sr. Memorial Scholarship from Missy Zeller, Rebecca Knight, Michelle Troxclair, Matt Sotile, and Mark Sotile. And senior Nicholas Hilliard accepted the Larry Allen Memorial Scholarship from Chris Allen, Kathy Allen, Allison Allen, Patrick Allen, and David Allen.

Principal Sandy Pizzolato opened the program with a welcome and invocation. Student Council President Katie Pizzolato followed with the school's mission statement. And Senior Class President Ashlyn Leonard sang the national anthem.

Following the presentation of awards, Student Council Treasurer Payton Hatcher led the closing prayer.