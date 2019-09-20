After she went to LSU, she worked as a case-worker during the depression years. She married Roy Hebert, and spent 40 years of marriage with him, until his death. Some years later she remarried Clancy Ostergren.

Myrle Ostergren, a class of 1932 Brusly High School Valedictorian said she's still an avid card player and LSU sports fan on September 16, 2019.

Ostergren will turn 105 on Friday, September 20.

After she went to LSU, she worked as a case-worker during the depression years. She married Roy Hebert, and spent 40 years of marriage with him, until his death. Some years later she remarried Clancy Ostergren.

Myrle and Roy had two children, Diane Bergeron, married to Don and Ronnie Hebert, married to Debbie. Myrle has 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She also has a sister, Gloria Wilbert.

Myrle recalled her favorite vacation spots throughout her life included New York, Las Vegas, and Grand Isle, Louisiana where they kept a family camp and Myrle got to play cards.

"I traveled a lot with my husband," she said.

Her favorite football player is Tom Brady, and she admits to liking the Patriots over the Saints.

"She went through a phase loving NASCAR," her daughter Diane said.

Moreover, Myrle is an avid reader, and is well known at her local library.

She has been honored by many government officials in recent years for her lasting community involvement.

Congratulations, Myrle!