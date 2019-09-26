Email editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Cram The Van

The Arc of East Ascension needs personal goods for the annual Cram The Van personal needs drive. Address: 1122 S.E. Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, LA. Call 225-621-2000 for more information. Benefits individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Needs: Depends adult underwear, towels, bedding, detergent, soap, oral hygiene, paper towels, dishwashing liquid, baby wipes, tissue paper, band-aids/first aid supplies, cleaning supplies, deodorant (m/f), flushable wipes, bottled water, kleenex.

SALT Health Expo

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will hold the Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Expo on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lamar Dixon Trademart Building 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. Gonzales, LA 70737. Complimentary lunch, door prizes, giveaways, and entertainment! For vendor information please contact Deputy Turner at 225-621-8827.

Volunteers Wanted

Volunteer Ascension is looking for volunteers for this year's Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festivall, which will be held this weekend! To sign up go to https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/balloonsandboucherie. For more info or any questions call the office at 225-644-7655.

Calling all witches!

Dust off your broom, straighten your hat and oil the chains on that old bike. Ascension's first Witches Ride will be October 26 at 10 a.m. along Irma Blvd in Gonzales. Our route will take us down Irma, through Park Vista and back again. Lunch will be provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association. This silly, spooky fundraiser for Relay for Life of Ascension 2020, benefiting American Cancer Society, will kick-off our 20th year of raising funds to fight cancer in our community. Please contact Kari Millet at karidesha@gmail.com with any questions. Kari is a 10 year breast cancer survivor, graduate of East Ascension High and lifelong resident of Ascension Parish. She serves on the planning committee for Relay for Life of Ascension. Kari will tell you that she relays not just for herself, but for the many family and friends who she has lost to cancer and for all of her pink sisters who battle breast cancer. Special thanks to Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Chief of Police Sherman Jackson and Fire Chief Tracey Normand for supporting this inaugural event that is popular all over the state and country. Let's have a wicked ride for a great cause!

Marian Icon Prayer Service, Family Dinner

Sponsored by Knights of Columbus St. Theresa of Avila Council 2657 Friday, October 18, 2019. Prayer Service: 6:00-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner. Where: Columbus Club Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Why: Honor our Blessed Mother as depicted in the Icon. Our Lady help of persecuted Christians and raise awareness and funds to aid Catholic Christians persecuted, displaced, and being resettled in Erbil and Karamles, Iraq. Who: everyone is invited. How: buy tickets at K of C Councils or parish offices in Gonzales, St. Amant, Prairieville, St. Gabriel & Sorrento. Cost: tickets $7.00; children under 10 free; purchase tickets by October 14.

ACA MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

The Ascension Council on Aging is holding its annual membership drive until October 7, 2019. Membership in the council is open without restrictions to parish residents who have reached the age of majority. There is no fee for membership. Persons interested in the problems and concerns of the elderly and wishing to serve in some capacity may apply at 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 and 526 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales, LA 70737. Ascension Council on Aging is committed to maintaining a work environment that is free of harassment and discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, political affiliation, disability, or age. Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace. The annual meeting of the Ascension Council on Aging will take place at the Gonzales Senior Center at 6 p.m. on Monday October 21, 2019.

EA in Egypt

Join East Ascension High School Teacher Jamie Andrews for an informational meeting about a 12-day tour of Egypt in November 2021 on Monday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the EAHS Library 612 E. Worthey, Gonzales. If you would like information and cannot attend the meeting, email jamie.andrews@apsb.org.

HWY 930 Closed

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Highway 930 north of Parker Road will close for drainage and sewer improvements. The road will close Monday September 23, and work is expected to be completed by Friday September 27. Residents can detour to Highway 42 to the north, and on Parker and Henry Roads to the south.