The weekend outlook for Iberville Parish varsity football teams

EAST IBERVILLE -- The Tigers aim to stretch their undefeated record to four games when they host Central Private in non-district fare at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers continue their home stand this week after they staved off visiting Varnado 22-12 in Week 3 action.

Central Private has endured the growing pains of moving into the much more competitive Louisiana High School Athletic Association after playing in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, a league the East Baton Rouge Parish parochial joined after the Louisiana Independent School Association dissolved in the early 1990s.

The Red Hawks – formerly known as the Rebels – come to St. Gabriel after a 35-6 loss to Catholic-Pointe Coupee in a game that was moved from New Roads to Zachary due to rain and lightning. The contest started at 9:30 p.m. and ended just after midnight.

Depth will pose an issue for CPS, but they have a talented group which includes senior quarterback Cody Sharpe and senior wide receiver Cole Birdsong. CPS is led by first-year head coach Robbie Mafhouz.

WHITE CASTLE -- The Bulldogs await the annual rivalry battle against neighboring foe Donaldsonville. WCHS improved to 2-1 last week in a 38-26 win over West St. Mary and chalked their first victory a week earlier at Morgan City.

The Tigers (1-1) breezed past Broadmoor in a 35-7 win last week on their home turf at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.

As with White Castle, the Tigers have a tradition of fielding outstanding athletes. Talent on this year's roster includes senior wide receiver Jaquavius Turner, senior strong safety Datjuan Harris, senior quarterback Traveon Brown and junior running back Raeland Johnson.

PLAQUEMINE – The Green Devils hope to turn the tide on the pre-district season when they return home to face West St. John in non-district action 7 p.m. Friday at Andrew Canova Stadium.

PHS (1-2) hopes to shake off the 51-16 loss to state powerhouse St. Thomas Moore last Friday night in Lafayette, when they entertain the Rams (2-1).

WSJ, which competes in District 9-1A along with Riverside Academy and other schools in the River Parishes region, comes to Plaquemine on the heels of a 52-20 win last week against Lusher Charter.

Fourth-year head coach Brandon Walters leads a squad that packs plenty of seasoned talent, including senior wide receiver Aaron Moll, senior quarterback D'andre Guadia, senior wide receiver Amaj Louis, and senior running back D'Kyri Jackson.

The Rams fell to St. James 28-8 in Week 1 action but followed with a 34-21 win over Riverdale.

ST. JOHN – The Eagles hope to improve on their 1-1 record Thursday night against Belaire, a Baton Rouge program which has struggled in recent years.

Kickoff at Andrew Canova Stadium is 7 p.m. The Eagles hope to pull from a two-game slump that included a 24-8 loss in Week 2 against Jeanerette and Week 3 loss of 34-0 against Lake Charles stronghold Hamilton Christian.

It's been a tough road thus far for the Bengals (1-2), who opened Week 1 with a 45-0 drubbing at the hands of Central and a 45-6 rout by Southern Lab last week. Belaire pulled off a 22-6 win over Glen Oaks in Week 2 action.

The Bengals compete in the same district as Plaquemine, Broadmoor, Tara, and St. Michael. Belaire moved down from 5A to 4A this season.

Prospective standouts include quarterback Jahari Butler, running backs Denichlass Jeter and Graceson Dickson, along with wide receiver Kevin Williams Jr.