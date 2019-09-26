"I am so impressed with Alex and all of her accomplishments so far and I look forward to seeing many more from her in the future," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Alex Martin, 22, was named honorary sheriff for the month of September for her great efforts in the United States Marine Corps.

She is a 2015 graduate of Dutchtown High School and is the daughter of APSO Captain David Martin and Denise Martin.

After finishing high school Martin went on to obtain an Emergency Medical Technician certification and then enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 2017. She graduated in the top ten percent of her class and was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Private First Class. She then became a heavy equipment operator and graduated as an honor graduate and was once again meritoriously promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.

She was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where she excelled becoming a part of III Marine Expeditionary Force Color Guard and running a perfect score of 300 for both of the physical fitness tests.

In 2018 she was promoted to the rank of Corporal and won Marine of the Year for III MEF Information Group and came in second place of III MEF and was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

In September 2019, she won first place in the 2019 High Intensity Tactical Training Championship aboard Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia. The seven events for the 2019 HITT Championship included a marksmanship simulator, combat fitness test, weighted run, combat swimmer challenge, obstacle course, pugil stick fight, BeaverFit assault rig, live-fire fitness challenge, and HITT combine.

"I am so impressed with Alex and all of her accomplishments so far and I look forward to seeing many more from her in the future," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Contributed by APSO