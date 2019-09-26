SLEF has a well-trained and highly-skilled staff of volunteer criminal justice professionals from every corner of Louisiana that are ready at a moment's notice to respond to a critical incident in order to help our brothers and sisters in blue.

The Southern Law Enforcement Foundation (SLEF), a non-profit organization that brings together Law Enforcement, Mental Health professionals, and Chaplains to provide training in Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), recently certified 16 instructors across the State of Louisiana to provide Peer Support Training for confidential inter-agency support to law enforcement officers and their families.

Sheriff Webre serves as the President of the Board of Directors and Deputy Mike Scott of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office serves as Executive Director.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the SLEF staff and volunteers who have dedicated hours upon hours of time to training, partnering with and evaluating our response to critical law enforcement incidents," Sheriff Webre said. "By certifying instructors across the state, we can conduct multiple training sessions from north to south, east to west simultaneously."

The work of SLEF is vital to the success of law enforcement as a whole, as the stress of a law enforcement career includes regular exposure to traumatic events and the pace of work can lead to an inability to process such experiences.

SLEF provides law enforcement professionals with the opportunity to restore balance and find emotional and spiritual pathways to find healing from traumatic events.

"I'm very proud to have both Deputy Mike Scott and his wife, Deputy June Scott spearhead the organization in it's efforts to help law enforcement with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and CISM (Critical Incident Stress Management)," Sheriff Webre said.

For further information visit their website at www.slefoundation.com or contact Dy. Scott at michael.scott@slefoundation.com.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office