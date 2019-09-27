The event, sponsored by the Louisiana World Peace Day Committee in partnership with the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council, is a youth driven effort and will feature student artwork, entertainment, speakers, and presentations.

Each year, Louisiana youth, community groups, officials, and residents come together at the Louisiana State Capitol to celebrate and promote world peace. This year's event is Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m. in Memorial Hall of the Louisiana State Capitol.

The event, sponsored by the Louisiana World Peace Day Committee in partnership with the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council, is a youth driven effort and will feature student artwork, entertainment, speakers, and presentations.

The celebration kicks off with a musical performance by the Livingston Parish Children's Chorale, directed by Barbara Walker and Melanie Rushing. Dancers from the Chosen Academy of Dance in Baton Rouge, directed by Felicia Williams, will also perform. In addition, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome and State Senator Regina Barrow will be present to greet performers, students, and guests to the event.

Following an Interfaith Candle Lighting Ceremony and a prayer for peace in many languages, students will showcase artwork describing their interpretations of world peace. Presentations will be made by various individuals, including - Legislative Youth Advisory Council President Anjali Pellegrin, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies; and Dideolu Daniel, LSU International Student Association President. The event will conclude with a finale by the Livingston Parish Children's Chorale.

An exhibit of student artwork, essays, and other expressions of peace from students around the state will be on display in Memorial Hall of the State Capitol Building throughout the event and through the month of October. The artwork may be viewed daily between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Since 1998, Louisiana has recognized October 1 as World Peace Day. The legislature recognizes the day by resolution and the governor by proclamation. This year's resolution, Senate Concurrent Resolution 137, was authored by Senator Barrow and approved by the legislature during the 2019 Regular Legislative Session. Louisiana's World Peace Day Committee and other volunteers work together to plan and hold events recognizing World Peace Day in an effort to eliminate violence and promote peace in individuals, families, countries and nations.

The event is free to the public and all citizens are invited to attend.

Contributed by the La. State Legislature