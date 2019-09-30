Former coaches and players were presented on the Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium field at halftime of the game between Lowery Middle and Dutchtown Middle.

Lowery Middle School took a moment to honor all of the school's previous Ascension Parish Champions on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Former coaches and players were presented on the Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium field at halftime of the game between Lowery Middle and Dutchtown Middle.

Administrators plan to hang the banner from the rafters of the Lowery Middle gym to acknowledge the school's ten past championship teams.

At the middle school level, Ascension Parish Public Schools compete against each other throughout the season in the hopes of being crowned parish champions at the end.

Notably, Lowery Middle won parish titles over three straight school years - 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018. The last "three-peat" parish champions were back in 2008 when Galvez Middle accomplished the feat.

Among those honored Thursday were: Keith Dickerson, Todd Bourgeois, Michael Landry (former NFL player), Alvin Thomas (former parish councilman), Kendall Taylor, Rendall Millien, Keith Joseph, Todd Garnett, Jordan White, Johnny Musco, and Darrel Honora.

Current Donaldsonville High football players in attendance were Josh Collier, Travis, Joseph, RJ Oatis, Wardell Forcell, Floyd Foster Jr., Jamaris Bennet, and T.T. Tenner.

Also recognized were influential coaches Thomas Washington (Tara High) and Xavier Rawls (Istrouma High).

Michael Tortorich contributed to this report.