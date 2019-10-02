The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced that Jason Runge was taken into custody by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) and booked on charges of arson with intent to defraud, criminal conspiracy and the manufacture of a delayed incendiary device.

The charges stem from a New Llano house fire that authorities believe was intentionally set ablaze for fraudulent purposes. Runge and his accomplices allegedly burned the home down for insurance money.

His four other accomplices were arrested last month with similar charges in relation to the fire. The following individuals were arrested in connection to the fire:

Daniel Kay, 55, was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for one count each of Arson with Intent to Defraud, Theft and Criminal Conspiracy.

Mark Kidder, 36, was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for one count each of Simple Arson, Manufacture and Possession of a Delayed Incendiary Device and Possession of A Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Lacie Prater, 34, was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for one count each of Simple Arson, Criminal Conspiracy and Manufacture and Possession of a Delayed Incendiary Device.

Alisha Rivers, 40, was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for one count each of Simple Arson and Manufacture and Possession of a Delayed Incendiary Device.

The fire occurred on Aug. 20 and, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, their deputies determined that the fire was started intentionally. The house was owned by several siblings but Kay was the primary resident at the time.

In an official statement the State Fire Marshal’s Office stated: “Once in custody, Kidder admitted to investigators that he was involved in a plot with Kay, Runge, Prater and Rivers to burn the home and make it look like a robbery for insurance money.”

The case is still under investigation.