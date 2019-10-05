The Run/Walk is to raise awareness regarding Alzheimer's disease and funds to support the programs and services Alzheimer's Services provides to local families affected by Alzheimer's or other memory-related impairments.

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area – along with Honorary Chairs: The Three Charlies of Charlie's Place: Charlie Valluzzo, Charlie Lamar, and Charlie Spera (represented by his mother, Mary Spera) – proudly presents the 25th Anniversary of the Annual Walk/Run to Remember.

It takes place at the LSU "Old Front Nine" on October 19, 2019. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Walk/Run begins at 9 a.m. Events will end about 12:00 Noon

The Run/Walk will include a 5k or 1 Mile Route, Free Jambalaya & Drinks, Live Music, Children's Village, Memory Market Exhibit, and Tribute Tent. Runners will receive a 25th Anniversary Commemorative Medal.

Prizes Available! Anyone who registers on or before October 16, and raises $100 or more, will be entered into a drawing for a Yeti Tundra Haul Cooler. Other incentives are available for different donation amounts.

Prizes are awarded in several categories including the top family, corporate, and club/organizational fundraising teams, the top fundraising individual, and the Traveling Shoe for the team with the most participants.

Alzheimer's Services’ Walk/Run to Remember is a local event, not affiliated with any national event or organization.

All funds donated remain locally in the 10-parish area in and around Baton Rouge to help Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area provide education and support programs and services to the estimated 20,000+ families in our community affected by Alzheimer's disease and other memory-related impairments.

Register now as an individual or start a team at www.alzbr.org. For more information, contact Stephanie at 225-334-7494 or pr@alzbr.org.

Contributed by Charlie's Place