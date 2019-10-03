Cadet accused of smuggling drugs into inmates

A crackdown on contraband at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has landed a former prison cadet in jail.

Tuesday night, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center investigators found drugs meant for prisoners in the vehicle of 29-year-old Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Cadet Adrian T. King of 1000 Sullivan Drive, Bogalusa, Louisiana. A search of King's vehicle turned up .10 ounces of marijuana.

St. Gabriel Police booked King into the Iberville Parish Prison on one count each of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and Malfeasance in Office charges.

King had been a corrections cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since October 29, 2018. The Department is ending his employment based on the fact that he is a probationary employee.

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center investigators will continue working with the St. Gabriel Police Department on this investigation.

Contributed by La. Dept of Public Safety and Corrections