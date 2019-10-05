The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) is searching for a suspect who has allegedly been selling fraudulent raffle tickets. The suspect has been described as an African American male with a gold front tooth driving a gray truck.

He allegedly has been approaching businesses and individuals claiming that the winner of the raffle will receive a brand new truck from Benoit Ford.

The suspect has also claimed that the money is being gathered for a local cancer benefit. This is a scam and the suspect is allegedly selling these raffle tickets, and pocketing the money for himself.

Benoit Ford has issued the following statement to warn the community about the scam:

“It has been reported to us that there is a gentleman in our community selling raffle tickets claiming we have donated an F-450 for the Jeff LaFleur Cancer Benefit! This is not true! We are not partnering with anyone to sell raffle tickets for a truck! Do not buy anything from this man! He has been described as an older African American Male, driving a gray truck. He has a gold front tooth. If he approaches you or you have seen him, please contact the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office immediately. Thank you for your help and cooperation at this time.”

The BPSO is investigating the scam and is asking individuals and businesses who may have been victimized to contact them immediately. Anyone who has been a victim or has any information can call the BPSO at (337) 463-3281.