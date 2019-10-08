This initiative involved Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies and Narcotics detectives, Gonzales Police Department, the FBI, and the DEA.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reports that deputies wrapped up "Operation Spring Cleaning," an initiative designed to combat street level drug dealers in Ascension Parish.

This initiative involved Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies and Narcotics detectives, Gonzales Police Department, the FBI, and the DEA.

Operation Spring Cleaning was a four-month long investigation targeting drug dealers mainly selling heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and illegal prescription drugs.

On September 18, deputies arrested 18 individuals during an early morning roundup stemming from grand jury indictments in the 23rd judicial district.

"Deputies have worked tirelessly, around the clock, to arrest these individuals and will continue to work these cases," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

All 18 individuals will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Felton Bibbs, 61, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Mike Brown, 24, of Geismar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Tomeka Bureau, 43, of Sorrento, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

John Lee Carter, 60, of Gonzales, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Jaylen Cayette, 19, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of marijuana.

Joni Cooley, 43, of St. Amant, was charged with possession of suboxone, possession of valium, soliciting prostitution, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and possession of methamphetamine.

Arthur Davila Jr., 19, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and distribution of marijuana.

Kirk Gibson, 27, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Antoine Gomez, 24, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of marijuana.

Paul Grego, 26, of Gonzales, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of suboxone, monetary instrument abuse, and illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS.

Ryon Hamilton, 40, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of heroin.

Delaney Harris, 34, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of promethazine, possession of alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Clifton Jackson, 64, of Gonzales, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Tyros Jackson Jr., 20, of Gonzales, was charged with two counts distribution of marijuana.

Kaveria Million, 27, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of alprazolam, possession of promethazine, and drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Payne, 36, of Prairieville, was charged with two counts distribution of cocaine.

Breyana Pedescleaux, 33, of Geismar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearms, and two counts illegal carry of a weapon in presence of CDS.

Freddie Williams, 41, of Darrow, was charged with distribution of marijuana and two counts distribution of cocaine.

Deputies are still seeking the whereabouts of the following:

Carlos Comery, 37, of Darrow, is wanted for distribution of marijuana and distribution of cocaine.

Brentrelle Desira, 28, of Gonzales, is wanted for distribution of marijuana.

Kelvin Forcell, 23, of Donaldsonville, is wanted for distribution of marijuana.

Ezikeo Freeman, 41, of Gonzales, is wanted for distribution of legend drug, possession with intent to distribution marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Hampton, 23, of Prairieville, is wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carry of weapons in the presence of CDS, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting by flight.

Jonathon Jacobs, 39, of Donaldsonville, is wanted for distribution of cocaine.

Shannon Lane, 43, of Baton Rouge, is wanted for distribution of cocaine.

Carlton Vallo Jr., 23, of Gonzales, is wanted for distribution of cocaine.

Miranda Waite, 23, of St. Amant, is wanted for possession with intent to distribute of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons in the presence of CDS, illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under 17 years old, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

