LWC's 15 workforce development areas will assist in promotion, response.

As the country prepares for the 2020 Federal Census, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) stands ready to help.

The Census, created to count every resident in the United States, is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to occur once every 10 years. This year, officials are using technology to streamline the counting process. The 2020 Census will be the first census canvassing to utilize the internet as a method of response. If internet access is not available, residents will still have the option of responding by mail or phone.

Due to its unique mission and structure, LWC is partnering with its 15 workforce development areas that have offices in every parish, to promote awareness of the Census and to provide internet access to citizens so they can respond.

Invitations to fill out the Census will be mailed to residents starting March 12, 2020, and reminder letters will run through April 27, 2020.

"It is essential for Louisiana that every person is counted in this upcoming process. Vital public services are made available to our citizens through this ten-year population count, and the LWC wants every Louisianan to be prepared for and have access to the process," said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. "Don't cheat your community and state out of being able to provide much-needed programing. Be accountable; be counted."

The Census and The Electoral System:

The number of people residing in a state influences representation in the United States House of Representatives. As the Constitution provides for proportional representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, the seats in the House for each state are apportioned based on state population according to the constitutionally mandated Census.

Statewide and Local Funding:

The number of people residing in a state also influences the amount of federal funding it is able to receive. If an area of the state shows a significant decrease in the number of its inhabitants, the local community or Louisiana Parish(es) will more than likely experience a loss of resources and funding from the federal level.

Things to Remember when filling out the Census:

--Residents should count ALL adults and babies who live in their home.

--Residents should NOT count those persons in prison, nursing home, college or the Armed Forces.

--Residents should count anyone staying in their home, even if that person is not there permanently.

Landing a Job with 2020 Census:

Firstly, each participant will undergo a background check to ensure the safety and security of ALL information presented. Positions include Census Takers, Census Field Supervisors, Clerks, Office Operations Supervisors and Recruiting Assistants. Anyone seeking employment with the Census Bureau must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years old, and must meet other qualifications. Those hired must complete all training requirements associated with each position. Employees can expect weekly paychecks as well as flexible hours.

The Census and Your Ancestry:

Besides the legal aspect of needing to be counted during a Census, there is also a personal facet to be considered on the importance of being counted. When a Louisianan wants to learn more about his or her roots, data often is limited to the recollection of family members. Since the Census counts everyone in a family, every 10 years, no matter where they live in the country, it allows for complete documentation of a family. Once the information is public, it will be available for generations to come, so residents can better understand their familial roots.

To learn more information about Census 2020, visit https://www2.census.gov.

To learn more information about the U.S. House of Representatives, visit https://history.house.gov/Institution/Origins-Development/Proportional-Representation/.

To learn about LWC services available to Louisiana residents, visit http://www.laworks.net/.

Contributed by Louisiana Workforce Commission