Five weeks into the season, both Tioga and Leesville's records remain perfect, but something has to give.

The Indians and Wampus Cats will open up their district slates against each other in a battle of the top two teams in District 3.

"We just have to play our game," Leesville head coach Robert Causey said. "Our expectations are the same as they are every week. We play our brand of football. I want to see improvements in areas that we have been focusing on. I want to see the kids that have been having success continue to do that. I want to see more fundamentals. We still have some issues when we are not playing well during games, because our fundamentals aren't there on both sides of the ball."

Tioga (4-0) is led by quarterback Blake McGehee, a three-year starter and Ole Miss baseball commit that can sling the ball all over the field.

McGehee has big wide receivers around him in Ethan Christman and Kenneth Ravare, which will be a big challenge for a young Leesville defense.

"There are no secrets in the game of football," Causey said. "Everyone runs the same things but name it differently. They run the void, the smash, the All-American route, the dig with a backside post, quick screens and tunnels. It's all the same. It's not something we haven't seen, but they are so precise with it. It's not about the Xs and Os, it's the Jimmys and Joes. They have some really good Jimmys running around out there.

"They have several 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2 receivers running around out there. They can catch the football and know how to get open and make space."

The Wampus Cat (5-0) offense has a powerful punch on offense, as well, led by quarterback Jacob Mount. Mount has 954 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the first five games.

D'Ante and Caleb Gallashaw have combined for just under 800 rushing yards, and Khrystian Hoffpaiur has shown the ability to catch and carry the ball.

But like all football teams, it starts with the big guys on the offensive line. The Wampus Cats had to retool and replace their entire line coming into the season.

"The tape doesn't lie," Causey said. "Sometimes the scoreboard will be misleading and people don't really look at the details in the game and the play within the play. When we watch film, you see we're becoming more consistent upfront. When you have that many skill kids returning, you should have continuity there. Upfront, on both sides, it's about gelling together. We've seen it in improved play."

Despite the contest having a lot of storylines, Causey is treating it just like any other game.

"I don't get caught up in who we are playing and what the media names it or what kind of moniker it gets," he said. "I look at it as a quality opponent that we are playing that is going to get us ready for the playoffs. What do we have to do to continue to improve?

"I'm not going to change now just because it's Week 6 and two teams are undefeated coming in. It's just Week 6. We still have quality teams left to play."