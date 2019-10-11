East Ascension High School inducted several people into their Hall and Wall of Fames right before Kick-Off at their homecoming football game on September 20.

Hall of Fame for athletic accomplishments:

Robert Williams - A 1983 graduate of East Ascension High School, Mr. Robert Williams played football, basketball, and track. His exploits on the football field segued into a football scholarship to Nicholls State University. Robert earned a degree in criminal justice while at Nicholls and has worked for 31 years in the Ascension Parish Sheriff Office. He has worked his way through the ranks starting as a patrol officer and now serving with the rank of Major over the warrant division and courtroom security.

Symone Miller - Symone is a 2011 graduate of East Ascension High and a 2015 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Exercise Science. Symone's accomplishments as a student at EA included being a four-year letterman in basketball and being named All District, All Metro, and honorable mention All-State due to her domination on the hardwood floors. She was named by ESPN her senior year as one of the top 100 shooting guards in the country.

Kaneesha Grant - A graduate of the class of 2009, Kaneesha Grant Smith was a 4-year letterman for the girls' basketball program. She earned All District honors as she led the Lady Spartans to a district championship in 2009 with an overall record of 21-5. She currently is a certified HVAC/R Technician – actually being the first female to graduate in the HVAC program at Fortis Community College in 2015.

Wall of Fame for contributions of time and money to EA:

Junior and Cindy Schexnaydre - Junior and Cindy married 44 years ago and EA has been a part of their family ever since. They have three sons, all graduates of East Ascension: Jay (1997), Kip (2000) and Dirk (2003). Dirk later became a teacher and also taught at EA from 2007-2014. Cindy's siblings and most of their nieces and nephews also attended East Ascension. Back in the early 1980s when their brother-in-law Randall Aldridge coached baseball and football at EA they became devoted fans.

Andy Fontenot - As a member of the East Ascension class of 1997, Mr. Andy Fontenot has spent the past 20 plus years representing what a true Spartan encompasses: work ethic, pride, commitment, and service as he has been a very dedicated servant to East Ascension High School. He is proud that he had the chance to catch for his teammates under Coach Randy Watts where he was a four-year letterman. He was chosen to play in the LHSAA All Star Baseball game his senior year. Andy is a successful businessman in the community as the owner of the Jambalaya Shoppe Smokehouse.

Contributed by East Ascension High School