On Wednesday September 4, 2019 the local Geismar CAER Industry Group met with Louisiana U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

The Community CAER Group, led by Honeywell Geismar ERT Leader Chief James E. LeBlanc, hosted the U.S. Senator at its annual monthly meeting of 33 local Chemical Facilities. The visit was to discuss the partnership that local Industry has with the Local Emergency Response Teams of our communities.

The chemical industry is a vital part of our local communities. Our CAER Group continues to partner with all our Emergency Response Agencies in our local Parishes to better serve our communities in Emergency Response.

The continued training, equipment and donations that local Industry provides to the Volunteer Emergency Response Agencies, continues to make our Emergency Response Agencies one of the best in the State of Louisiana.

Industry continues to be the economic driver of our community, but our Emergency Response Agencies continue to be the heart of our community. When local Industry, our community and our local Emergency Response Teams work together, it's a winning opportunity for our local communities.

Contributed by CAER