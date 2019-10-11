Dr. Winder has served as the Gators Medical Director since 1997. Over the last two decades he has dedicated his time to all of the gator athletes by providing outstanding access and care to each of them.

On September 13, 2019 St. Amant Booster Club President, James E. LeBlanc, Head Coach, David Oliver and Associate Principal, Matthew Monceaux announced the honorary team Captain is Dr. Carey Winder.

Dr. Winder has served as the Gators Medical Director since 1997. Over the last two decades he has dedicated his time to all of the gator athletes by providing outstanding access and care to each of them. He graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1989 and has been in practice for 30 years.

He also completed a residency at LSU Health Sciences Center. Dr. Winder is a founding member of Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic. He also serves as team orthopedist for East Ascension High School and LSU football and LSU Men's Basketball.

Dr. Winder continues to grow the sports medicine field with his integral role in starting an athletic training outreach program for the southeastern Louisiana region. Dr. Winder is dedicated to providing compassionate care using advanced technologies and specialized healing.

Thank you Dr. Winder for all you have done and continue to do for our Gator Program and Community.

Contributed by St. Amant Booster Club