Update 1:30 p.m. - An earlier version of this story said that Shalanda Allen won the parish council race in District 1. However, being that neither Shalanda Allen nor opponent Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen, Sr. secured the 50.1% of the vote to win, there will be a runoff for the seat.

Original - Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso landed a fifth full term in office Saturday when he prevailed over three opponents in a race for his seat in the primary election.

Sheriff Brett M. Stassi and Assessor Randy Sexton also emerged victorious to remain in office another four years, according to the unofficial returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. The races for eight of the 12 Parish Council seats all ended with decisive victories in the primary.

Ourso, a Democrat, garnered 7,625 votes (55 percent) to remain the only parish president since Iberville voters approved a transition from a police jury system to Home Rule Charter. He took office in 1997 and began his first full term in 2000.

Runner-up Percy E. Butler Jr., a Plaquemine businessman, finished runner-up with 5,474 votes (39 percent). Oneal "Elmo" Bosley--who has run several times for the state--placed third with 424 votes and John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne finished with 348.

Ourso has spent much of his last term fighting for the construction of a Mississippi River Bridge in Iberville Parish, which would significantly ease the lengthy gridlocks throughout the day along La. 1. In another accomplishment in recent years, he spearheaded the opening of the Ochsner Medical Facility in Plaquemine after the shutdown of River West Medical Center in 2009.

He has said on numerous occasions that the next term will be his final as parish president.

Brett M. Stassi, who took office in 2012 after the retirement of Brent Allain, captured 10,411 votes (77 percent) to breeze past Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr., who tallied 3,074 votes.

Randy Sexton, a Grosse Tete resident who took office in 2009, coasted to victory over former Maringouin Mayor Demi Lynn Vorise for his fourth term as Iberville Parish Assessor.

Sexton received 9,169 votes (71 percent) against Vorise's 3,735 (20 percent).

Ourso, Stassi, and Sexton are registered Democrats.

PARISH COUNCIL

A district race that went to the courtroom prior to the election ended with a victory for the 18-year-old candidate who was involved in a residency issue.

Raheem T. Pierce garnered 633 votes (60 percent) for a first-primary win over his three opponents in the race for the District 6 seat on the Iberville Parish Council.

He and Claysha Williams – who finished runner-up Saturday with 180 votes (17 percent) – contested each other's residency for the election, but District Judge Kevin Kimball threw out the case.

Marvin "Tucka" Miles tallied 149 votes (14 percent), while Wilbert Pryer had 93 (9 percent).

Meanwhile, two races in the north end of the parish ended with thin margins.

A margin of two percent separated the two candidates in the race for the District 11seat.

Incumbent Councilman Tim Vallet--who represents the Grosse Tete/Rosedale area--won with 586 votes, only 14 better than opponent Charles "Stormy" Dardenne in a two-race.

A few miles north in Maringouin, a four percent margin separated incumbent Matt Jewell--the current council chairman--eked past his only opponent, Clarence "D-Dot" Wiley. Jewell notched 579 votes to nudge out Wiley, who had 526.

Chastity Berthelot Easley won the District 2 seat on the council with 649 votes against 489 for Mitchel J. Ourso.

Chastity Berthelot Easley won the District 2 seat on the council with 649 votes against 489 for Mitchel J. Ourso.

Longtime council member Thomas E. Dominique Sr. tallied 557 votes (57 percent) for re-election as District 3 councilman against Joseph "Mr. Me" Oliver Jr., who had 442 votes.

Leonard "Buck" Jackson, a mainstay as District 4 councilman, retained his post with 506 votes (63 percent). He fended off challengers Alphonse Williams Jr., who had 194 votes (24 percent) and Lloyd "Toot" Videau, who notched 99 votes (12 percent).

District 9 councilman Terry Bradford landed another term in office when he defeated Ida "Seadee" Anderson. Bradford finished with 856 votes (76 percent) against 268 for Idea "Seadee" Anderson.