These are the final election results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Winners will have their names in bold font. If the election will go to a runoff the word “runoff” will be placed by the candidates who will participate in a runoff election on November 16.
Governor
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Ralph Abraham (REP) 23.61% 317,142
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler (DEM) 0.82% 10,993
John Bel Edwards (DEM) (Runoff) 46.59% 625,960
Gary Landrieu (IND) 0.75% 10,084
Patrick "Live Wire" Landry (REP) 0.82% 10,966
"Eddie" Rispone (REP) (Runoff) 27.42% 368,311
Lieutenant Governor
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Willie Jones (DEM) 31.86% 413,548
William "Billy" Nungesser (REP) 68.14% 884,292
Secretary of State
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Kyle Ardoin (REP) (Runoff) 41.06% 528,247
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM) (Runoff) 33.78% 434,580
Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP) 19.02% 244,639
Amanda "Jennings" Smith (REP) 6.14% 78,983
Attorney General
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
"Ike" Jackson, Jr. (DEM) 33.79% 436,496
"Jeff" Landry (REP) 66.21% 855,347
Treasurer
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Derrick Edwards (DEM) 34.53% 442,731
Teresa Kenny (NOPTY) 5.45% 69,905
John M. Schroder (REP) 60.02% 769,449
Commissioner of -- Agriculture and Forestry
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Marguerite Green (DEM) 20.34% 259,713
"Charlie" Greer (DEM) 8.37% 106,891
Michael G. "Mike" Strain (REP) 56.77% 724,690
Peter Williams (DEM) 6.24% 79,630
Bradley Zaunbrecher (REP) 8.28% 105,720
Commissioner of -- Insurance
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
James J. "Jim" Donelon (REP) 53.50% 631,714
"Tim" Temple (REP) 46.50% 549,128
State Senator -- 30th Senatorial District
All 139 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
James K. Armes III (DEM) 20.72% 5,973
Brett Geymann (REP) 21.84% 6,296
Renee' Hoffpauir-Klann (REP) 6.71% 1,935
"Mike" Reese (REP) 50.73% 14,625
State Representative -- 24th Representative District
All 74 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Willie Banks (IND) 9.99% 1,402
"Greg" Lord (REP) 37.46% 5,259
Rodney Schamerhorn (REP) 52.55% 7,377
State Representative -- 30th Representative District
All 54 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr. (REP) (Runoff) 46.29% 3,721
Sam Fulton, Jr. (REP) 15.61% 1,255
Charles "Chuck" Owen (REP) (Runoff) 38.09% 3,062
Police Juror -- District 1
All 5 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
"Trent" Johnson (IND) 13.47% 45
James B. "Jim" Tuck (REP) 86.53% 289
Police Juror -- District 2
All 3 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Marvin L. Hilton (REP) 60.73% 877
William "Tony" Isgitt (REP) 39.27% 567
Police Juror -- District 3
All 8 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
David Fox (NOPTY) 56.90% 573
George Jeane (REP) 43.10% 434
Police Juror -- District 4
All 6 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Jerry T. Buckner (DEM) 33.01% 68
"Doug" Roshong (NOPTY) 66.99% 138
Police Juror -- District 5
All 12 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
"Reggie" Johnson (IND) 69.37% 709
John Westley Willis (REP) 30.63% 313
Police Juror -- District 6
All 11 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Scottie E. Benjamin (REP) 70.89% 1,147
Johnny Ray Dowden (REP) 26.27% 425
Jason Hammond (LBT) 2.84% 46
Police Juror -- District 7
All 5 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Charnel Bailey (REP) 63.83% 720
Steve Keel (REP) 36.17% 408
Police Juror -- District 8
All 10 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Melvin Haymon (DEM) 46.14% 377
Dean Mitchell (NOPTY) 53.86% 440
Police Juror -- District 12
All 6 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Charles "Chuck" Christ (REP) 42.77% 577
Kenny Haymon (REP) 57.23% 772
Councilman at Large -- City of Leesville
All 15 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
Glenn Garner (DEM) 8.59% 99
Louis Hopkins (NOPTY) 11.98% 138
Phillip Hunt (REP) (Runoff) 47.22% 544
Linda Thomas (DEM) 10.94% 126
Rodney Wells (DEM) (Runoff) 21.27% 245
CA NO. 1 (ACT 444 - HB 234) -- Tax Exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
YES 47.25% 575,534
NO 52.75% 642,492
CA NO. 2 (ACT 445 - HB 62) -- Amend Education Excellence Fund
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
YES 50.39% 612,242
NO 49.61% 602,736
CA NO. 3 (ACT 446 - HB 428) -- Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
YES 57.88% 700,205
NO 42.12% 509,518
CA NO. 4 (ACT 448 - SB 79) -- Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions
All 3934 precincts reporting
Absentee reporting - 100%
YES 36.51% 442,991
NO 63.49% 770,378