Iberville MSA-West students Kennedy Christmas and Christopher Johnson are heading to Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 21 to compete in the National Agriscience Fair!

Over the summer, they went to the Louisiana FFA Convention in Alexandria to compete and placed 1st in state in division four. They conducted research on the differences in strawberries shelf life when evaluating water vs. organic aloe vera juice.

The purpose of their investigation was to determine if Aloe Vera juice slows the process of molding on strawberries compared to distilled water.

Contributed by Kennedy Christmas