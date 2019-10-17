A 7-year-old is the top moneymaker on YouTube.

Yes, a 7-year-old.

The boy, whose Ryan ToysReview channel pumps out video after video about the hottest toys and kids' food fads, made $22 million last year, according to Forbes.

That's double what he made the year before, when Ryan ranked No. 8 on the Forbes list.

Started in March 2015, the Ryan ToysReview channel has 22.1 million subscribers. New videos are posted almost every day, most of them getting millions of views from around the globe. Since its debut, Ryan ToysReview videos have been watched an eye-popping 26 billion times.

Business Insider reports that Ryan has even inked a deal with Walmart to sell his own line of toys in 2,500 stores and at walmart.com.

Despite his popularity, Ryan and his family still try to keep their privacy. Little is known about the boy, according to a profile published by The Verge. His mom, a former high school chemistry teacher who now works full-time on the YouTube channel, declined to provide the reporter with her name.

“He is definitely the youngest YouTube star we’ve ever seen,” Josh Cohen, founder of TubeFilter, told The Verge.

Ryan's mother says her son wanted to start a YouTube channel after seeing other kids doing it.

“Ryan was watching a lot of toy review channels — some of his favorites are EvanTubeHD and Hulyan Maya — because they used to make a lot of videos about Thomas The Tank Engine, and Ryan was super into Thomas,” she said in an interview with TubeFilter. “One day, he asked me, ‘How come I’m not on YouTube when all the other kids are?’ So we just decided — yeah, we can do that. Then, we took him to the store to get his very first toy — I think it was a Lego train set — and it all started from there.”