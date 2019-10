Ascension Catholic's Jai Williams is the parish Athlete of the Week.

In the Bulldogs' 48-6 win over White Castle, Williams had 17 carries for 201 yards and two scores on offense. On defense, he had nine tackles and a sack.

The win improved No. 2 Ascension Catholic to 5-0.