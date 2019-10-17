Contact editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Boo and the Badge

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office presents their Halloween event, to be held Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hickley M. Waguespack Substation and Park located at 1201 Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville. Fun activities, a haunted house, and lots of candy for kids!

St. Amant FFA 10th Annual Boo at the Barn

As Boo @ the Barn gets closer, our Ag classes are hard at work preparing. The students are very exited to see their work pay off on the day of the event. We hope to see you there. Remember, it's October 19 from 2-5 at the St. Amant High School Track!

Harvest Time Food Bank

Will distribute food on Saturday, October 19, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Ascension Community Theatre Presents Dracula

Seward's Sanatorium will open its doors to Ascension Community Theatre's most distinguished guests on the evening of October 17, 2019 through October 27, 2019. Shows are every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. sharp! Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in their Halloween Costumes. For more information on tickets, call the box office at 225-647-1230 or visit the official Ascension Community Theatre website, actgonzales.org

Calling all witches!

Dust off your broom, straighten your hat and oil the chains on that old bike. Ascension's first Witches Ride will be October 26 at 10 a.m. along Irma Blvd in Gonzales. Our route will take us down Irma, through Park Vista and back again. Lunch will be provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association. This silly, spooky fundraiser for Relay for Life of Ascension 2020, benefiting American Cancer Society, will kick-off our 20th year of raising funds to fight cancer in our community. Please contact Kari Millet at karidesha@gmail.com with any questions. Kari is a 10 year breast cancer survivor, graduate of East Ascension High and lifelong resident of Ascension Parish. She serves on the planning committee for Relay for Life of Ascension. Kari will tell you that she relays not just for herself, but for the many family and friends who she has lost to cancer and for all of her pink sisters who battle breast cancer. Special thanks to Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Chief of Police Sherman Jackson and Fire Chief Tracey Normand for supporting this inaugural event that is popular all over the state and country. Let's have a wicked ride for a great cause!

Grooving at Conway

The development of Conway, Gonzales is hosting its second free and family-friendly event for this year! Grooving at Conway takes place on Thursday October 17 in Conway's Town Square from 6-9 p.m. and is a free-entry, open to the public, family-friendly event. It features live music by Baton Rouge-based "Press One For English." Kids activities will also be on-site, and food and beverages will be available for sale. Ice chests and outside beverages are not permitted. For more information, follow the event page on Facebook.

Assumption 4-H Family Spook Night

The Assumption Parish LSU AgCenter 4-H Staff is hosting its annual Family Spook Night. The public is invited to attend. Spook Night will be held on Thursday, October 17, at the LSU AgCenter Complex (4-H Office) located at 119 Robin Street in Napoleonville. The time will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. We will have lots of food, games, and fun for the whole family. Come dressed in your Halloween costume and enter our costume contest. The cost is $1.00 and a bag of candy for all students. Children under 2 and adults get in free. All candy will be used for the students to trick or treat at the end of the night. If you have any questions please contact the 4-H office at 985-369-6386 or mcastro@agcenter.lsu.edu.

Marian Icon Prayer Service, Family Dinner

Sponsored by Knights of Columbus St. Theresa of Avila Council 2657 Friday, October 18, 2019. Prayer Service: 6:00-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner. Where: Columbus Club Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Why: Honor our Blessed Mother as depicted in the Icon. Our Lady help of persecuted Christians and raise awareness and funds to aid Catholic Christians persecuted, displaced, and being resettled in Erbil and Karamles, Iraq. Who: everyone is invited. How: buy tickets at K of C Councils or parish offices in Gonzales, St. Amant, Prairieville, St. Gabriel & Sorrento. Cost: tickets $7.00; children under 10 free; purchase tickets by October 14.

ACA Halloween Party

Bring on the witches, goblins, and ghosts and get ready for the Ascension Coucil on Aging annual Halloween Party. The party is set for Friday, October 25, 2019 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Gonzales Senior Center. The party is open to parish seniors age 60 and above. Get out your favorite costume or decorated t-shirt and join in the fun for the popular costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest, prettiest, scariest, and most original costume. Mark your calendar and plan to attend and participate in one of the most popular parties of the year! Food, fun, door prizes and bring your dancing shoes because entertainment will be provided by the ever popular band Route 61. Lunch will be served at the Halloween Party. Call the Council on Aging on or before October 11 to reserve your seat and lunch at 225-473-3789 in Donaldsonville and 225-621-5750 in Gonzales. Come out and join the fun!

Inaugural Hall of Fame Banquet

Guest tickets for the Inaugural Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 17 are now on sale to the general public and may be purchased for $50 each from the St. Amant High School front office (Jamie Lanoux/391-6020). The formal dinner and recognition event will be held at Cashio’s 360 Banquet Facility in Gonzales and will honor some of the biggest and brightest athletic stars in St. Amant High School’s history. The SAHS Hall of Fame Class of 2019 includes Frankie Bourgeois, Jason Garey, Leah Heintze Bourgeois, Tarleshia Miles, Doug Moreau, Butch Pierre, Lyle Schexnayder, Ben Sheets, Richard and Myrtle Waguespack and Jason Williams and John “Hot Rod” Williams. The group will also be honored during a special pre-game program of the home football game vs. Woodlawn on Friday, Oct. 18 at The Pit. The Oct. 17 dinner will open with a pre-banquet social from 6:30-7:15 followed by dinner and dessert. Attendees can visit with the inductees, offer congratulations, get items autographed and even take a selfie! Suggested attire is a suit or sport coat for gentlemen and the equivalent for ladies. Come out and support our Hall of Fame Class of 2019 stars!