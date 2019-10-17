National Hiring Day planned for October 17 with opportunities in retail divisions across North America

Bass Pro Shops, North America's premier outdoor and conservation company, is looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season and the return of its popular Santa's Wonderland experience.

During a National Hiring Event on Thursday, October 17, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations across the U.S. and Canada will conduct on-site interviews from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seasonal retail positions are available in all the company's locations. Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome. While the majority of available positions are seasonal and part-time, qualified candidates can be considered for full-time employment. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's will host Santa’s Wonderland, its signature free family holiday experience, for the 11th consecutive season. The immersive experience offers free photos with Santa, free crafts for kids, special activities and festive games to celebrate the holiday season.

Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace. It was recently named America's number two hottest retailer in 2018 by the National Retail Federation and has been previously ranked by Forbes as one of "America's Best Employers" and "America's Most Reputable Companies." This past spring, the Reputation Institute in conjunction with Forbes, ranked Bass Pro Shops the 12th most reputable company in America.

Contributed by Bass Pro Shops