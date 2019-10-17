Motorists can expect all four lanes on the bridge to be fully opened by early November, weather permitting.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced an update to the Sunshine Bridge maintenance project.

On October 3, the contractor began removing the concrete barriers from the westbound lanes in preparation for striping. The temporary striping will be removed and permanent striping will be installed.

During this time, the right westbound lane will remain closed with cones in order for striping to be completed within the next two weeks. On the eastbound lanes, temporary striping has already been removed and permanent striping will take place as part of an upcoming moving operation.

Please note that there may be some traffic shifts during the striping work.

Other work includes touchup work on the newly poured concrete barrier rails at the new finger joint locations. Crews are also making final adjustments on the newly installed top chord safety cables at the top of the bridge. Additionally, crews will be finishing up joint seals and minor deck patches.

Motorists can expect all four lanes on the bridge to be fully opened by early November, weather permitting. Once all lanes are open, crews will continue with maintenance work under the bridge approaches on both sides of the river. This work is not anticipated to affect traffic, and all four lanes are expected to remain open.

All construction activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. DOTD appreciates the motoring public's patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 website at www.511la.org.

