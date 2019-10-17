An attorney will be present to provide 15-minute individual consultations from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Donaldsonville location.

The Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) and the Louisiana Library Association (LLA), is hosting its annual Lawyers in Libraries program on Monday, October 21.

Appointments for free legal consultations will be provided in one-on-one settings.

The Lawyers in Libraries program is part of a larger LSBA initiative called the Legal Education and Assistance Program (LEAP) which provides helpful information to the public via public libraries.

The week of October 21-26 has been scheduled for the LSBA 2019 Lawyers in Libraries week of service. During this week, Louisiana attorneys will provide free services to the public at local libraries statewide.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 473-8052 in advance.

