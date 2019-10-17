The Roundtable will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet; Noon. – Event).

Clint Cointment and Murphy Painter, the two candidates in the running for Ascension Parish President, will face off at the October Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.

Matthew Pryor, Ascension Parish Attorney and Chairman of the Ascension Planning and Zoning Commission, will serve as Moderator of the Forum.

All 2019 Republican candidates are welcome to engage with members and guests!

Cost for the lunch is $22.00 (Choice of three entrees), collected at the door (checks and cash preferred, but we are prepared to except credit cards). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com.

Contributed by Ascension Republican Women