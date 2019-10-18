A fight over a cell phone has landed one man in prison and another in the hospital, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

The VPSO has arrested Daniel Ray Blackwell, of Leesville, on one count of second degree battery after he allegedly attacked a male victim over a cell phone.

The VPSO received a call on Wednesday from a man who identified himself as Blackwell’s father. When deputies arrived at the scene the victim had visible injuries to his head, face, and arm. The victim told the VPSO that the alleged attack stemmed from a dispute over a cell phone.

Blackwell was immediately arrested, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. In addition to the battery charge, Blackwell had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Second-degree battery is a felony charge, and if Blackwell is convicted, he could serve up to eight years in prison at hard labor.

No bond has been set at this time, and Blackwell currently remains in the VPSO jail.