Last week was a busy week for the city. The Mayor issued multiple proclamations last week. The first was presented to the DeRidder High School Marching band. The proclamation reads:

Whereas:The DeRidder High School Marching Band will host the Annual Invitational Marching Band Festival; and

Whereas:band members from throughout the great state of Louisiana will participate in this spirited competition; and

Whereas:music is the unifying force in our community, creating friendship and harmony among students from all schools; and

Whereas:DeRidder High School and The City of DeRidder consider it an honor to host the many talented students who are here today;

Now, therefore, I, Misty Clanton, Mayor of The City of DeRidder, do hereby proclaim Saturday October 19, 2019 “Ambassadors in Blue Day” in DeRidder and ask all citizens to observe and take part in the activities scheduled for this event and to recognize the importance of music in our daily lives.

Another proclamation was issued to the Veterans of USAF 38th Tactical Missile Wing.

The proclamation reads:

Whereasfor the past several years, veterans of USAF 38th Tactical Missile Wing from around the country have gathered in DeRidder for their annual reunion to celebrate their time of service together.

Whereas they now consider DeRidder to be part of the 38th Tactical Missile Wing family.

Whereas in April 1985, the 38th Tactical Missile Wing was activated at Wueschiem Air Station, West Germany, with multiple flights consisting of over 20 vehicles and over 69 personnel, securing and maintaining 16 nuclear-tipped BGM 109 Gryphon Cruise Missiles, or in military vernacular, GLCM ("glick-em")

Whereas, during periods of increased tension, the flights would deploy to classified locations in the German countryside away from base.

Whereas security specialists were highly trained in either Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona or Camp Bullis, Texas.

Whereas, security for GLCM missile systems required new tactics and improved weapon systems that had not been used before by the U.S. Air Force. Security was required to dig in fighting positions to provide defense in-depth, all vehicles were covered in camouflage netting to include 18-wheeled missile launchers.

Whereas,Wueschiem was deactivated in 1990 with the signing of the INF treaty.

NOW, THEREFORE I Misty Clanton, Mayor of the City of DeRidder, do hereby proclaim October 11, 2019 as Veterans of USAF 38th Tactical Missile Wing DAY and call upon all citizens across this great city in honoring all present and former Veterans of USAF 38th Tactical Missile Wing and their families.